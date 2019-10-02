TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Four foreign migrant fishery workers, including two Filipinos and two Indonesians, were found dead over the past 24 hours since a suspension bridge collapsed in northeastern Taiwan's Yilan County on Tuesday morning (Oct. 1).

At around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Nanfang'ao Bridge in Yilan's Su'ao Township suddenly gave way, injuring more than 20 people, reported UDN. As it fell, the bridge crushed three fishing boats beneath it, injuring and trapping a number of migrant fishermen on board the vessels.

The Yilan County Fire Bureau says 10 people have been sent to nearby hospitals, including six who suffered serious injuries and four who sustained minor injuries, according to UDN. Six foreign fishermen were believed to be trapped in the fishing boats under the bridge.



Scene of the disaster. (CNA photo)

An intensive search began on Tuesday for the missing fishermen. At 11:18 p.m. on Tuesday, the remains of a 29-year-old Indonesian man identified as "Wartono" was found under the collapsed bridge, reported CNA.

At 11:34 p.m., the body of 44-year-old Filipino Serencio Andree Abregana was found nearby. The body of a 32-year-old Indonesian man identified as "Ersona" was found at 1:31 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the report.

The remains of a fourth foreign migrant worker were found at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The deceased was identified as 47-year-old Filipino Impang George Jagmis, reported CNA.



Migrant workers tossing joss paper. (CNA photo)

With tears in their eyes, fellow foreign migrant workers at the scene tossed joss paper from the shore. Many covered their faces in shock and anguish and wept for their fallen countrymen.

Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇), Taiwan's Interior Minister, was cited by CNA as saying that because the fishing net became entangled with the fishing boat in which the fishermen were believed to be trapped. Because the fishing nets is one to two kilometers in length, it dragged the boat down and prevented divers from quickly reaching crew members believed to be trapped inside.

Hsu said that the hull of the ship sank to the sea floor and was stuck under the pier and rescue efforts were hindered by the tide and nightfall. Originally, search and rescue personnel had hopped to find the men during low tide at 2 a.m., but they were unable to locate the missing men.



Pontoon bridge being deployed by Army. (CNA photo)

Search and rescue personnel are hoping that better visibility during the day and the deployment of a special floating pontoon bridge by the Army will help speed the search for the two foreign fishermen who remain missing.