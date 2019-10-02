An injured anti-government protester is attended to by others during a clash with police in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Thousands of black-clad
HONG KONG (AP) — Hundreds of college students are striking to condemn the police shooting of their classmate during surging violence at Hong Kong pro-democracy protests that marred China's National Day.
It was the first time a protester had been struck by gunfire since the protests began in June and is sure to inflame anger at police, who already were accused of using excessive force against the demonstrators.
Police have said the officer feared for his life and his shooting of the 18-year-old student in the chest at close range Tuesday was "reasonable and lawful." News reports say he is in critical but stable condition.
Students at the Tsuen Wan Public Ho Chuen Yiu memorial college — which the teen attended — called police "murderer" on Wednesday. They chanted anti-police slogans and demanded accountability.