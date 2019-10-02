TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Hong Kong protesters took to the streets to try to spoil Communist China's celebration of 70 years of totalitarian rule, a young demonstrator was shot in the chest by a Hong Kong police officer, marking the first shooting of a protester in the city since the protests began in March of this year.

On Tuesday (Oct. 1), tens of thousands of Hong Kong citizens joined in anti-government protests, with many carrying Chinese flags with black swastikas on them in stark contrast to the carefully choreographed parade of goose-stepping soldiers in Beijing. At 4 p.m. in Tsuen Wan District, during a clash between protesters and police, one officer pointed his pistol at an 18-year-old man and shot him point-blank in the chest.

The protester quickly collapsed to the ground and began to groan in pain. He was reportedly left unattended for an extended period of time before finally being taken to Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung in the New Territories, where he remains in intensive care.

In a video of the incident captured by City University Student Union, a dozen protesters can be seen clashing with riot police. During the melee, a young man carrying a metal rod and plastic shield haphazardly swipes at a riot police officer's arm, lightly grazing his sleeve.

Instead of turning his rifle loaded with less-lethal rubber bullets on the protester, he fires his handgun point-blank at the young man's chest. The protester can then be seen reeling back and tripping over a fellow demonstrator before hitting the ground.

Another protester tries to drag him away, but he is pounced on by a riot officer. A person in the distance then hurls a Molotov cocktail, which erupts into flames around the riot police.

The video then cuts to the teen howling in agony and saying "Send me to the hospital. My chest is hurting, I need to go to a hospital." The video skips forward to show one police officer finally providing first aid to the wounded protester.

The video then skips ahead again to show paramedics eventually tending to the man, who appears still conscious. The video ends with the wounded protester being placed on a stretcher.

The teen was one of two people listed in critical condition that day, with a total of 66 people injured during the violent clashes between demonstrators and police, according to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority. Police Commissioner Stephen Lo described the police officer's actions as "reasonable and lawful," claiming the riot officer felt he had no other option as he feared for his life, the AP reported.

While police have fired warning shots in the air before, this marks the first time an officer has actually shot a protester with a real bullet as opposed to rubber bullets or bean bag rounds. Police fired five warning shots in other areas that day and arrested 180 protesters, according to Lo.

In response to the shooting, U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said, "Whilst there is no excuse for violence, the use of live ammunition is disproportionate and only risks inflaming the situation," according to the AP.