Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet with Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu in Cape Town, Sou
Britain's Meghan Duchess of Sussex, visits the Mothers2Mothers organisation, which trains and employs women living with HIV as frontline health worker
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meets with Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu, in Cape Town, S
Britain's Prince Harry takes part in a discussion with young people during a visit to the Mauwa Health Centre in Blantyre, Malawi, on day nine of the
Britain's Meghan Duchess of Sussex visits the Mothers2Mothers organisation, which trains and employs women living with HIV as frontline health workers
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, center, visits the University of Johannesburg, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 for a roundtable discussion with the Associa
LONDON (AP) — British royal Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has sued a tabloid newspaper that she claims illegally published a personal letter she wrote.
A spokeswoman for the law firm handling the case told Britain's Press Association the lawsuit alleges the Mail on Sunday's "intrusive" publication of the letter was copyright infringement, misuse of private information and a violation of data protection law.
Meghan was known as the American actress Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry in May 2018. Harry accused the Mail on Sunday of editing out parts of the letter in "an intentionally destructive manner" to "manipulate" readers and provide an inaccurate characterization of his wife.
He said in a statement posted on the couple's website it was the last straw in a "ruthless campaign" by the broader tabloid press to make Meghan look bad.