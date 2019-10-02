Atletico players celebrate after Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix scored his side's opening goal during the Champions League Group D soccer match between
Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata, right, controls the ball ahead of Lokomotiv's Murilo Cerqueira during the Champions League Group D soccer match betwe
Lokomotiv's Grzegorz Krychowiak reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Lokomotiv Moscow and At
Lokomotiv's Dmitri Barinov, centre, fights for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Saul during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Lokomotiv
Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone gives instructions from the side line during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Lokomotiv Mo
Lokomotiv's Grzegorz Krychowiak, right, makes an attempt to score during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Lokomotiv Moscow and Atleti
Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Loko
Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa, right, makes an attempt to score past Lokomotiv's goalkeeper Guilherme during the Champions League Group D soccer match
Atletico players celebrate after Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey scored his side's second goal during the Champions League Group D soccer match betwee
MOSCOW (AP) — João Félix and Thomas Partey scored second-half goals as Atlético Madrid defeated Lokomotiv Moscow 2-0 Tuesday in the Champions League.
Félix opened the scoring from close range in the 48th minute and Partey doubled the lead from Diego Costa's pass in the 58th, giving Atlético its first win after a home draw against Juventus in its opener.
Atlético is at the top of Group D alongside Juventus, which defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in Turin. Lokomotiv is one point back, with Bayer Leverkusen in last place with no points.
On Oct. 22, Atlético hosts Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv visits Juventus.
__
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports