MILAN (AP) — Shakhtar Donetsk scored with practically the last kick of the game to beat Atalanta 2-1 Tuesday as the Italian side's first home match in the Champions League ended in defeat.

Substitute Manor Solomon netted in the fifth minute of stoppage time after Junior Moraes canceled out Duvan Zapata's opener for Atalanta in the first half.

Atalanta had an early penalty saved while both sides also hit the woodwork.

Manchester City hosts Dinamo Zagreb later in the other Group C match.

Atalanta was playing its first home match in the competition. But it took place at Milan's San Siro, around 60 kilometers from Bergamo, as Atalanta's stadium is currently being renovated in order to meet UEFA standards.

La Dea was recovering from a chastening debut in Europe's premier club competition, having lost 4-0 at Dinamo. Shakhtar opened its campaign with a 3-0 defeat to City.

Atalanta had a great chance to take the lead in the 16th minute when Josip Ilicic went down under Serhiy Kryvtsvov's challenge and a penalty was awarded on video review.

However, Ilicic's spot kick was parried by Andriy Pyatov and Hans Hateboer fired the rebound into the sidenetting.

Atalanta had to wait 12 minutes longer for its first goal.

Mario Pasalic's effort came back off the right post but the move continued and Hateboer whipped in a cross for Zapata to head in at the back post.

Atalanta withstood a lot of pressure but Shakhtar found a way through four minutes before halftime when Alan Patrick's through ball released Moraes, who raced clear and rounded goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini before slotting into an empty net.

Shakhtar nearly took the lead before the break, but Marlos' free kick crashed off the crossbar.

Zapata had several good chances to double his tally but he fired narrowly wide from close range and had another good effort saved by Pyatov.

Atalanta pressed hard for the winner but ended up losing to a last-gasp counterattack as Dodo rolled the ball across for Solomon to beat Gollini.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports