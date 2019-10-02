LAPLACE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's governor says a steel mill that announced it was shutting down and laying off 376 employees was "particularly vulnerable to tariffs."

Gov. John Bel Edwards says in a news release that Bayou Steel has not given a reason for the closure, which was announced Monday. But he said that the company uses recycled scrap metal that is "largely imported" and is "particularly vulnerable to tariffs."

The factory is St. John the Baptist Parish's largest employer.

A company letter to parish officials says unforeseen circumstances and lack of financing forced the layoffs and closure.

The governor says Louisiana is one of the states most dependent on metals that have been subject to tariffs.

Last year, the governor wrote to President Donald Trump about his concerns that tariffs might hurt Louisiana.