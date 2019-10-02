MOSCOW (AP) — Russian figure skater Alexander Enbert is putting his career on hold because of unspecified medical reasons.

Enbert won world championship bronze in pairs with partner Natalia Zabiiako seven months ago but will sit out the upcoming Grand Prix series with no set return date.

The Russian Figure Skating Federation says "in connection with doctors' findings, Alexander Enbert will temporarily stop his competitive activity." No details of Enbert's medical condition were given.

Besides their world championship medal, Enbert and Zabiiako also won bronze at the 2018 European championship and finished seventh at the Olympics that year.

During the Grand Prix series, they had been due to compete at Skate America in Las Vegas this month and at the Internationaux de France next month in Grenoble.

___

