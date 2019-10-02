CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say the ex-fiancé of an Illinois woman gave birth to the man's baby while in custody on charges in the beating death of her 5-year-old son has died of a suspected drug overdose.

The Chicago Tribune reports that officials confirmed Monday 36-year-old Daniel Nowicki Jr. was pronounced dead Sunday in a hospital in Kokomo, Indiana, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

Dr. Steven Seele, coroner of Howard County, Indiana, says that Nowicki was admitted to the hospital days prior and the investigation is pending toxicology.

Nowicki has been linked to then-pregnant JoAnn Cunningham who was charged earlier this year with the fatal beating of her son Andrew "AJ" Freund. Another man, who is AJ's father, faces murder charges.

Nowicki, not involved in AJ's death, was jailed for an unrelated 2018 arrest.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com