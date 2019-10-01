SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian police are investigating 57 federal auditors who allegedly received bribes from global meatpacking company BRF.

Police said Tuesday that BRF helped to identify auditors suspected of illegally acting in the company's favor until 2017.

The company says it paid about $4.5 million in bribes to the investigated auditors, who work for Brazil's agriculture ministry in nine states.

BRF says many of them were paid to stay away from its meat processing plants.

Police say the bribes included health care plans for auditors and promotions for relatives working for BRF.

Investigators conducting a probe known as Operation Weak Flesh say Brazilian meatpackers bribed public officials and politicians to avoid oversight of their facilities and receive a fast-track for permits.