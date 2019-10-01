All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-New York City FC
|17
|6
|10
|61
|61
|41
|x-Atlanta
|17
|12
|4
|55
|55
|42
|x-Philadelphia
|16
|10
|7
|55
|57
|48
|x-D.C. United
|13
|10
|10
|49
|42
|38
|x-New York
|14
|13
|6
|48
|53
|48
|x-Toronto FC
|12
|10
|11
|47
|56
|52
|x-New England
|11
|10
|12
|45
|49
|54
|Chicago
|9
|12
|12
|39
|50
|45
|Montreal
|11
|17
|5
|38
|44
|60
|Columbus
|10
|15
|8
|38
|39
|46
|Orlando City
|9
|14
|10
|37
|42
|47
|Cincinnati
|6
|22
|5
|23
|31
|75
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Los Angeles FC
|20
|4
|9
|69
|82
|36
|x-Minnesota United
|15
|10
|8
|53
|52
|42
|x-Seattle
|15
|10
|8
|53
|51
|49
|x-LA Galaxy
|16
|14
|3
|51
|56
|55
|x-Real Salt Lake
|15
|13
|5
|50
|45
|41
|Portland
|13
|13
|7
|46
|49
|48
|FC Dallas
|12
|12
|9
|45
|48
|46
|San Jose
|13
|15
|5
|44
|51
|52
|Colorado
|12
|15
|6
|42
|57
|60
|Sporting Kansas City
|10
|15
|8
|38
|49
|61
|Houston
|11
|18
|4
|37
|45
|57
|Vancouver
|8
|15
|10
|34
|37
|58
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
New York City FC 4, Atlanta 1
Minnesota 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
LA Galaxy 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Los Angeles FC 3, Houston 1
New England 2, Portland 2, tie
Philadelphia 2, San Jose 1
Toronto FC 2, Chicago 2, tie
Orlando City 1, Cincinnati 1, tie
Columbus 2, Philadelphia 0
Atlanta 1, Montreal 1, tie
New England 2, New York City FC 0
D.C. United 0, New York 0, tie
Colorado 3, FC Dallas 0
Vancouver 4, LA Galaxy 3
Los Angeles FC 1, Minnesota 1, tie
Real Salt Lake 2, Houston 1
Seattle 1, San Jose 0
Portland 2, Sporting Kansas City 2, tie
New England at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 4 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Houston, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m.
New York at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando City, 4 p.m.
New York City FC at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
San Jose at Portland, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 4 p.m.