All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|x-New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|y-Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|x-Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|y-Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|y-Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|y-Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|x-St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|x-Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 8:09 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 8:08 p.m.
NL at L.A. Dodgers, 1 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 1 p.m.