Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/10/01 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Boston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
x-New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
y-Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Toronto 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Detroit 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
x-Minnesota 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
y-Oakland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Seattle 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Texas 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Miami 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
y-Washington 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
y-Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
x-St. Louis 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Colorado 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
x-Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
San Diego 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 8:09 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee at Washington, 8:08 p.m.

Thursday's Games

NL at L.A. Dodgers, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 1 p.m.