NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street led by gains in technology and communications stocks.

Apple rose 1.3% and Amazon climbed 1% in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday.

Charles Schwab plunged 8.5% after the company said it was eliminating trading commissions on stocks, exchanged-traded funds and options.

Global markets were mixed after the World Trade Organization sharply cut its forecasts for trade growth this year and next.

The S&P 500 rose 13 points, or 0.4%, to 2,990.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 111 points, or 0.4%, to 27,029. The Nasdaq rose 47 points, or 0.6%, to 8,047.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.73%.