KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — A major funder of international health data initiatives is announcing it will devote $120 million to expand the use of "verbal autopsies."

When someone dies in a place where autopsies aren't common, trained health workers ask relatives or caretakers about how people died. The answers help drive computer algorithms that can illuminate the course of human disease.

Bloomberg Philanthropies told The Associated Press on Tuesday it's funding projects in 25 countries, five more than it had in the past. Some of that money will go to verbal autopsies.

Experts say the work is badly needed, because half the 60 million people who die this year globally will have no death certificate or other record describing what killed them. That means understanding global mortality trends relies on estimates and guesswork.