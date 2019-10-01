TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Two foreign workers have been found dead under the collapsed bridge in the Yilan County town of Nanfang’ao, Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) announced Tuesday (October 1) evening, though rescue teams were unwilling to confirm the statement by press time.

The identity and the nationality of the two victims were not yet known, the Central News Agency reported, though the minister said they had been found on board the Hsin Tai Sheng 266.

Four other people, believed to be either Indonesians or Filipinos, were still missing.

However, after Hsu was widely quoted in the media, rescue services said they were unable to confirm his statement, indicating that they still listed six people as missing.

Three trawlers had been hit by the collapsing bridge, with one towed away during the afternoon. The search for survivors was being complicated due to oil from the fishing boats, according to the report.

A total of 12 people, including the driver of a tanker truck which had almost finished crossing the bridge at the time of the incident, had been taken to hospital.

According to cable station TVBS, the accident would lead to 400 fishing boats unable to leave port for the time being.

