Patrik Schick back for Czechs against England

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick has recovered from an ankle injury in time to face England in their 2020 European Championship qualifier.

Schick has yet to play a game for Bundesliga team Leipzig, where the 23-year-old moved recently on loan from Roma.

Schick has scored four goals in five qualifying games and will be a welcome presence for the hosts at the Group A game in Prague on Oct. 11. England routed the Czech Republic 5-0 at Wembley Stadium in March in their group opener.

The Czechs are second in the table with nine points and three games to play. England, which has a game in hand, tops the group with 12 points.

Bulgaria, Kosovo and Montenegro are also in the group.

