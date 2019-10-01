TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Oscar-winning director Ang Lee (李安) will bring Hollywood star Will Smith with him to Taiwan later this month to promote their action film “Gemini Man.”

The picture, filmed in 3D, will see its local premiere on October 23, Lee’s 65th birthday, the Central News Agency reported Tuesday (October 1). Lee and Smith will spend October 20-22 in Taiwan for promotional work.

“Gemini Man” is the story of an assassin who has to fight off attacks by a rival who turns out to be his younger self, with Smith playing both roles.

In addition to the popular star, two of Hollywood’s most powerful producers will also be accompanying Lee to Taiwan, according to CNA.

Jerry Bruckheimer has built his reputation on big action blockbusters such as “Con Air,” “The Rock,” and “Bad Boys,” also with Will Smith. Bruckheimer also made inroads into television with the show “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” and its spinoffs.

David Ellison, whose Skydance Media also produced Tom Cruise’s most recent “Mission: Impossible” movies, is the other major Hollywood name in Lee’s entourage.

“Gemini Man” has met with a mostly lukewarm reception, with review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes giving the film 22 percent so far, though based on only nine reviews.

