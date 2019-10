WTA World Tour Beijing Results

Tuesday

At National Tennis Center

Beijing

Purse: $3,515,225

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

BEIJING (AP) _ Results Tuesday from China Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round Of 32

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

Andy Murray, Britain, def. Matteo Berrettini (8), Italy, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (7).

John Isner, United States, def. Gael Monfils (7), France, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Dominic Thiem (1), Austria, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 6-4, 6-1.

Fabio Fognini (6), Italy, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (6).

Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Women's Singles

Round Of 32

Sofia Kenin (15), United States, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-2.

Petra Kvitova (7), Czech Republic, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Aryna Sabalenka (12), Belarus, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-2, 6-0.

Caroline Wozniacki (16), Denmark, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-4, 6-0.

Polona Hercog, Slovenia, def. Angelique Kerber (10), Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Zheng Saisai, China, def. Sloane Stephens (13), United States, 6-3, 6-1.

Men's Doubles

Round Of 16

Mao Xin Gong and Ze Zhang, China, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers, Australia, 4-6, 6-4, 10-7.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek, Slovakia, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Raven Klaasen (3), South Africa, 6-1, 5-7, 10-5.

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, def. Daniel Evans and Kyle Edmund, Britain, 6-4, 6-3.

Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Matteo Berrettini, Italy, and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 6-7 (2), 6-2, 10-8.

John Isner, United States, and Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (4), Germany, 4-6, 7-5, 10-7.

Women's Doubles

Round Of 32

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, and Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, and Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

Peng Shuai and Wang Yafan, China, def. Monique Adamczak, Australia, and Han Xinyun, China, 7-5, 6-1.

Women's Doubles

Round Of 16

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka (3), Belarus, 6-3, 7-6 (5).