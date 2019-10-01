A 21-year-old bridge collapsed Tuesday morning in Nanfangao, a small but crowded fishing village on the eastern coast of Taiwan.

Around 10 people were pulled from the water and sent to the hospital. No casualties have been reported, but at least six people are still missing. Rescue workers fear they are trapped in the vessels. Divers are searching for survivors.

In a Facebook post, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang wrote, "Saving life is priority. I will ask related authorities to make all effort for the rescue."

At least three fishing boats were harboring below the bridge when the 140-meter-long (460 feet) bridge collapsed down on top of them. Hours earlier Typhoon Mitag had swept through northern Taiwan, bringing high winds and torrential rain.

The sun was shining and the weather was calm when the bridge fell on Tuesday morning. Officials would not say if it was the storm that caused the collapse.

Security video footage shows an oil tanker nearly making it across the bridge before falling backwards into the water as the bridge falls. The tanker then burst into flame. The driver was seriously injured. Local media report that at least nine people also fell from the bridge.

Among the injured are six Filipino and three Indonesian guest workers who had sought shelter from the typhoon on the fishing boats. Workers from these countries regularly operate boats in Taiwan.

Read more: The world's deadliest hurricanes, typhoons and cyclones

Tourist attraction

The bridge, built in 1998 to replace a lower structure that did not allow large vessels to pass underneath, carries traffic over the busy port. A local tourist attraction, it is the only single-span arch bridge in Taiwan and the second single arch-cable steel bridge in the world, according to the company that built it.

On Monday night, Typhoon Mitag hit the northern part of the island with heavy rain and winds of up to 162 kph (100 mph). Some 66,000 homes lost power and 150 flights were canceled. The typhoon is expected to reach South Korea on Wednesday.

knp/rc (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)