TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Former Vice President Annette Lu (呂秀蓮), who is currently a presidential candidate representing the Formosa Alliance held a "tea-time" meeting with the press on Tuesday (Oct. 1) in Taoyuan, in which she spoke about her campaign platform.

Describing herself as “quick and decisive” Lu observed that while the other candidates have yet to announce a running mate, she already has hers. Her running mate is Peng Pai-hsien (彭百顯), a former magistrate of Nantou County who served from December 1997 through December 2001, and who was removed from his office temporarily following an investigation into financial impropriety related to the 1999 Jiji earthquake rescue efforts.

Lu insists that she is resolute in her decision to run for the presidency and to challenge the stranglehold on politics perpetuated by the blue camp and the green camp in Taiwan's politics. Lu claims that Taiwan should pursue its own peaceful path forward without being overly reliant on the U.S. or China, reports Liberty Times.

Lu claimed during her media “tea-time” event that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has strayed from its original ideals. When asked by the media about whether or not she was purposefully trying to split the green camp to ruin President Tsai’s re-election chances, she dismissed the idea.

Although Lu is still officially a DPP member, she said on Tuesday that she believes the “country is more important than a political party.” She emphasized her belief that President Tsai has failed the test as Taiwan’s president.