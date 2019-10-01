TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To celebrate Taiwan’s National Day on Oct. 10, many of the country's international friends will be joining celebrations in Taipei.

On Monday (Sept. 30), the Taiwan-Japan Relations Association (TJRA) announced that Japan will be sending a 200-person delegation to participate in Double Ten Day celebrations. The delegation will include more than 30 members of Japan’s National Diet.

Following a Monday meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the secretary-general of the TJRA, Kuo Chung-shi (郭仲熙), announced that several groups of Japanese parliamentarians were planning to arrive in Taiwan ahead of next week's festivities. They will be led by the chair of the Japanese All-Party Parliamentary Group for Taiwan, Furuya Keiji (古屋圭司), and the head of the Japan-Taiwan Goodwill Association (日台親善協會), Eto Seishiro (衛藤征士郎), who is a senior member of Japan's House of Representatives.

In addition to the lawmakers, over 150 Japanese representing 14 different civil associations will be in Taiwan for National Day, reports the Liberty Times. Their presence is meant to represent their country’s support for Taiwan-Japan relations.