TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Minister without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) met with Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Jonathan Fritz and with the State Department’s Global Engagement Center’s (GEC) deputy coordinator, Daniel Kimmage, in Washington, D.C. to discuss disinformation.

Tang, who spent time in New York during the United Nations General Assembly, wrote on her Facebook page Tuesday (October 1) that she had talked with the two officials about Taiwan’s progress in the fight against “fake news,” the Central News Agency reported.

The meetings formed part of the Taiwanese Cabinet member’s second visit to Washington this year, and the publication of the pictures with United States officials on Facebook amounted to a remarkable degree of openness, according to CNA.

Last April, Tang also visited the GEC, a recent government body which originally focused on combating propaganda from Islamist extremist groups, but which has seen its brief expanded to include fighting disinformation by Russia and China, reports said.

Fritz, on the other hand, is the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs responsible for China, Mongolia, and Taiwan coordination.

