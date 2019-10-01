  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan Literature Awards announces shortlist of nominated works

49 out of 224 literary works selected for final stage of judging

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/01 16:09
Taiwan Literature Awards announces nomination list. (Taiwan News photo)

Taiwan Literature Awards announces nomination list. (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2019 Taiwan Literature Awards has announced its nomination shortlist, with the award ceremony taking place on Nov. 12.

The National Museum of Taiwan Literature (NMTL), which organizes the annual Awards, held a press conference on Tuesday (Oct. 1) to announce that 49 out of 224 works have been selected for the final stage of judging. Feng Yi-kang (馮翊綱), the winner in last year's Best Script category, will host the event.

The director of the Awards, Su Shuo-pin (蘇碩斌), said that there is no limit for entries in the Book category (圖書類) and that eight winners will be selected. Additionally, the New Talent award will be extended to 3 winners this year.

Su pointed out that this year, the prizes amount to a total of NT$3,400,000 (US$106,250).

A representative for the judge Huang Chun-kai (黃崇凱) explained that there are not many novels among the list of nominations, with a majority being comprised of works of modern poetry after three days of heated discussion among judges. Most of the works nominated in the Book category are related to social issues.

The winning books will be featured at book fairs in Taipei, Taichung, and Tainan. The grand award ceremony will be held in the Taipei Marriott Hotel on Nov. 12.


Finalist books will be showcased at book fairs in three cities. (Taiwan News photo)
Taiwan Literature Awards

RELATED ARTICLES

Lin Chun-ying wins Novel Award at 2018 Taiwan Literature Awards
Lin Chun-ying wins Novel Award at 2018 Taiwan Literature Awards
2018/12/08 22:04
Winners and selected works of 2018 Taiwan Literature Awards revealed
Winners and selected works of 2018 Taiwan Literature Awards revealed
2018/11/21 22:06
Winners of Taiwan Literature Awards for Migrants announced
Winners of Taiwan Literature Awards for Migrants announced
2018/08/04 20:07
Taiwan Literature Awards encourage contemporary writers to compose in their mother tongues
Taiwan Literature Awards encourage contemporary writers to compose in their mother tongues
2017/12/09 20:43