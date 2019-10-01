TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – While the Legislative Yuan approved same-sex marriage in a historic vote last May, activists drew attention Tuesday (October 1) to the fact that many marriages between a Taiwanese and a foreign partner are still not allowed.

The Taiwan Alliance to Promote Civil Partnership Rights (TAPCPR) accompanied a couple to register at a government office in Taipei City Tuesday, but as they were turned away, the group said it would launch a legal process to appeal the rejection.

According to the legal amendments approved earlier this year, a foreign citizen can only marry a Taiwanese national of the same sex if his own country also allows gay marriage.

Any ban on a same-sex marriage between a Taiwanese and a foreign citizen violated constitutional equal rights, activists said, adding that following four months of study, they had decided to take the issue to court, according to the Central News Agency.

There was no new legal amendment necessary to change the situation, as there was already legislation allowing the rejection of foreign laws if they were found to clash with Taiwan’s basic customs and views, TAPCPR members said.

The freedom to marry had crossed gender lines but still needed to cross borders, CNA quoted activists as saying.

