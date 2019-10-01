TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — It is time to flip on the turning signal when making a left or right turn, as failing to do so is among the new traffic rules going into effect in Taiwan on Tuesday (Oct. 1) that will have a bigger impact on pocketbooks when broken.

In May, the Legislative Yuan approved amendments to the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例), raising fines for several traffic offenses. The new regulations based on the amended law go into effect on Oct. 1.

The penalty for failing to signal when making a turn or switching lanes has now risen from between NT$900 (US$29) and NT$1,200 to between NT$1,200 and NT$3,600.

Electric bicycle riders who are not wearing a helmet or who exceed 25 kilometers per hour are to be fined NT$900 to NT$1,800. In addition, those who modify e-bikes without permission are subject to a fine of between NT$1,800 and NT$5,400.

Drivers who fail to yield to the visually impaired near a crossing or while making a turn face fines that are double the previous amount, increasing from a range of NT$1,200 to NT$3,600 to between NT$2,400 and NT$7,200.

As for bicycle riders who fail to yield to the visually impaired on crosswalks or who cause an accident on a sidewalk resulting in the injury or death of a visually impaired person, they can be ticketed NT$600 to NT$1,200, which is also double the previous penalty.