TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After today's sudden collapse of the Nanfang'ao Bridge in Taiwan's northeastern Yilan, the structure's steel cables are at the center of the initial investigation.

At around 9:30 a.m. this morning, the bridge suddenly gave way, injuring more than 20 people. The Ministry of Interior's National Fire Agency said that as of 1 p.m. today, of the 10 injured who required hospitalization, six were Filipinos, three were Indonesians, and the truck driver is a Taiwanese citizen.

Up to six fishermen are still believed to be trapped beneath the bridge inside of their fishing boats. Divers have been reportedly been able to hear knocking sounds apparently coming from inside the boats and Marines have been dispatched to the scene to aid with the rescue.



(CNA photo)

As for the reason why the bridge suddenly imploded, the initial assessment is that its vertical suspension cables, known as "hangers," snapped, causing the bridge's deck to plummet six stories below. After the collapse, badly frayed cables could be seen strewn across the deck of the bridge.

Sung Yu-chi (宋裕祺), Dean of the School of Engineering at National Taipei University of Technology, was cited by Liberty Times as saying that one possible reason is that the bridge is close to the ocean and the salinity of the air is very high.

Prolonged exposure to salinity in the air could cause the steel cables to rust, weakening their integrity, according to Sung. Another possibility could be long-term vibrations caused by wind, resulting in fatigue, causing their anchors to loosen, said Sung.



(CNA photo)

Ultimately, the balanced force could no longer bear the weight of the bridge deck and the cables snapped, postulated Sung. Sung said that the bridge has more than 10 cables and if one breaks, the load-bearing capacity should be allotted to the rest of the cables.

However, from what occurred in this case, it appears that the additional load placed on the other cables was in excess of their carrying capacity. He said that this led to a domino effect, "like setting off a string of firecrackers, one after another."

Sung said that this sequence of breaking cables eventually led to the bridge collapsing. When the bridge's deck collapsed, the original balance force between the steel-reinforced concrete at the base and the steel girders was also destroyed, causing the arch to collapse.



(CNA photo)

Yilan had been buffeted by heavy rain and pounding winds from Typhoon Mitag on Monday (Sept. 30), while a magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck at 1:54 a.m. this morning, registering an intensity level of 4 in Yilan County. Sung emphasized that a thorough investigation will be necessary to assess detailed reasons for the bridge's failure.

The bridge, which spanned the Nanfang'ao Fishing Port, was completed in 1998 and is the only steel single-arch bridge in Taiwan, the first bifurcated single-arch bridge in Asia, and one of only two in the world. The bridge was 140 meters in length and 15 meters in width.



(CNA photo)