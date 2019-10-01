TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke before cameras on two occasions on Tuesday (Oct.1) to mark the 70th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) regime, and each time Xi emphasized the party’s intention to incorporate Taiwan under communist rule and maintain control over a restive Hong Kong.

On Monday evening (Sept. 30), the CCP held a banquet, where Xi declared that the trend of so-called "reunification" is inevitable and that Beijing remains committed to the “one country, two systems” framework for its imperial ambitions in Hong Kong and Taiwan. Speaking ahead of a massive military parade in Tiananmen Square and wearing a Mao Zedong-style suit, the communist leader boasted, “No force can stop the Chinese people and the Chinese nation forging ahead.”

A major focus of Xi’s addresses was the “century of humiliation” which started with unequal treaties under the Qing Dynasty and the notion that China’s economic rise under communist rule has made the country a model leader for the world, reports the LA Times. Despite continuing protests in Hong Kong, the mass incarceration of the Uyghur people in Xinjiang, and deteriorating relations between Taiwan and China, the CCP declares that they aim to promote peace in the world, masquerading as a proponent of human rights despite their record.

China’s military parade, the largest in its history, involved over 15,000 personnel and showcased some of the armaments Beijing is likely to employ should it ever choose to invade Taiwan. Even as Xi claimed to seek the “peaceful development” of relations with Taiwan, the spectacle of the military procession sent a very different message, one that proclaimed how significant China’s military development has been over the past 70 years.

As much as the anniversary celebration represents China’s pride in its accomplishments over the past 70 years, it is also a testament to the power and influence of Xi Jinping over the party and the nation, reports CNN. During a period when China is facing a number of domestic and international challenges, the event will be seen by many both inside and outside of China as a sign that the country is united behind its leader and that the government is committed to protecting and furthering its interests, even at the risk of conflict with others, as the CCP continues to wage their so-called historic struggle.



Military assets on display in Beijing (Associated Press photo)



Patriotic crowd in Beijing, China on Oct. 1 (Associated Press photo)