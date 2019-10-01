  1. Home
By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/10/01 13:31
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Chicago 3, Eisbaren 1

Washington 4, Carolina 3

Winnipeg 5, Minnesota 4, OT

Vegas 5, San Jose 1

St. Louis at Columbus, ccd.

Monday's Games

Lausanne 4, Philadelphia 3

Tuesday's Games No games scheduled
Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.