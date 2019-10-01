|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Montreal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Columbus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Ottawa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|New Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Anaheim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Calgary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Vegas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Edmonton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Nashville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Winnipeg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Sunday's Games
Chicago 3, Eisbaren 1
Washington 4, Carolina 3
Winnipeg 5, Minnesota 4, OT
Vegas 5, San Jose 1
St. Louis at Columbus, ccd.
|Monday's Games
Lausanne 4, Philadelphia 3
|Wednesday's Games
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.