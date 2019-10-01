LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republican congressman Mark Amodei of Nevada stars in a cautionary tale about how a supporter of President Donald Trump can land in hot water when discussing the House impeachment inquiry.

Last Friday in a call with reporters, the Reno-area congressman was asked what he thought of the probe. He said it should be "put through the process and see what happens." That was widely interpreted as an endorsement of the investigation.

Within an hour or so, Amodei was explaining himself to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and drawing angry Facebook posts from angry Republicans. Amodei tried to tamp down the fury by saying he doesn't support impeachment.

Other Republicans facing questions about impeachment likely took note of Amodei's predicament and the rocky road ahead in a highly charged partisan environment.