MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — An impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump has yet to energize the campaigns of Republican candidates or aligned groups seeking to deny him the party's presidential nomination.

Still, outside spending by disenchanted "Never Trump"-type Republicans could diminish Trump's 2020 odds by wounding his candidacy even if their efforts stop well short of denying the president the nomination.

The most prominent primary challenger, former South Carolina governor and congressman Mark Sanford, has said he won't solicit contributions from his longtime donor base until he's "proven a measure of electoral success."

The former Massachusetts governor and first Republican to announce a primary challenge to Trump, Bill Weld, has struggled to mount a serious fundraising effort.

Another former congressman challenging Trump, Joe Walsh, also concedes it's not been easy to raise money.