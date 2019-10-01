TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Su'ao District Fisheries Association announced today that the Nanfang'ao Bridge suddenly collapsed this morning, injuring over 20 people.

At around 9:30 a.m. this morning, the bridge suddenly gave way, injuring over 20 people, reported UDN. A tank truck was suspected to have been on the bridge when it collapsed and it ignited after falling into the waterway, spewing smoke into the air.

Video shows a vehicle on the bridge when the bridge caved in and at least three fishing vessels appear to have been crushed beneath. At least nine people from two fishing boats have fallen overboard and rescue crews are searching for them, reported CNA.

The Yilan County Fire Bureau says that seven people have been rescued, two have sustained serious injuries, and one is in a semiconscious state, according to the report. Su'ao Township Mayor Lee Ming-che (李明哲) told the media that six fishermen are still trapped under the bridge.

Lee said that when the bridge collapsed, it crushed three fishing boats with a total of 11 fishermen inside. He said that five have been rescued, but six more remain trapped.

The bridge, which spanned the Nanfang'ao Fishing Port, was completed in 1998 and is the only single steel arch bridge in Taiwan and is the first bifurcated single-arch bridge in Asia. The bridge was 140 meters in length and 15 meters in width and straddled a waterway in the fishing port.



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)