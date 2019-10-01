TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has lifted its land warning for Typhoon Mitag, but a heavy rain advisory is still in place for six counties and cities in northern Taiwan.

As Typhoon Mitag shifted north early this morning, the CWB lifted its land warning for the country at 5:30 a.m. today (Oct. 1). However, the CWB has still issued a heavy rain advisory for New Taipei City, Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Miaoli County, Keelung City, and Hsinchu County.

The CWB said that Typhoon Mitag is currently located about 190 kilometers north-northeast of Keelung and moving north at a speed of 19 kilometers per hour (kph). Mitag is still packing maximum sustained winds of 136 kph with gusts of up to 172 kph.

The storm's periphery is expected to continue to bring cloudy skies and showers to northern and northeastern Taiwan. In the afternoon, eastern, southern, and southeastern Taiwan could also see showers in mountainous areas.

On Wednesday (Oct. 2) and Thursday, the CWB predicts Taiwan will see partly cloudy to sunny skies, with only sporadic showers in eastern Taiwan and afternoon showers in mountainous areas of western Taiwan. On Friday, an easterly wind will bring moist air from the ocean, and the likelihood of precipitation will increase.

On Friday, eastern Taiwan and mountainous areas of northern Taiwan could see scattered showers, while other areas will see partly cloudy to sunny skies. In the afternoon, mountainous areas of southern Taiwan could see sporadic showers.