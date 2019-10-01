  1. Home
China's 70-year parade will show economic and military might

By  Associated Press
2019/10/01 09:16
BEIJING (AP) — China's ruling Communist Party is preparing to celebrate its 70th anniversary in power with a parade showcasing the country's economic growth and newest weapons.

Tuesday's event marks the anniversary of the Oct. 1, 1949, announcement of the founding of the People's Republic of China by then-leader Mao Zedong following a civil war.

The parade follows President Xi Jinping's promise to allow Hong Kong to manage its own affairs despite anti-government protests that have embarrassed the ruling party ahead of the year's highest-profile propaganda event.

The parade through central Beijing is due to include 15,000 troops and more than 160 aircraft.

Chinese news reports say it might include a new long-range nuclear-armed missile and a supersonic drone aircraft. Military spokespeople have declined to give details.