  1. Home
  2. Society

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolts Kaohsiung

Magnitude 4.2 temblor rattles southern Taiwan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/01 09:31
CWB map of today's quake.

CWB map of today's quake.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.2 earthquake rocked Kaohsiung, Taiwan at 2:42 a.m. this morning (Oct. 1), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 43.2 kilometers northeast of Kaohsiung City Hall at a shallow depth of 12.6 kilometers, based on CWB data.

The quake’s intensity, which gauges the actual effect of the tremor, registered a 3 in Pingtung County, a 2 in Kaohsiung City and Tainan City, and a 1 in Chiayi County, Chiayi City, Taitung County, Yunlin County, and Hualien County.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported from the quake at the time of publication.


CWB map of today's quake.

earthquake
quake
temblor

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan earthquake hero dog off to world rescue championship
Taiwan earthquake hero dog off to world rescue championship
2019/09/14 18:20
Virtual reality applied in earthquake education in Taipei
Virtual reality applied in earthquake education in Taipei
2019/09/06 14:16
4.3 magnitude earthquake rattles E. Taiwan
4.3 magnitude earthquake rattles E. Taiwan
2019/09/03 09:22
Magnitude 4.7 quake jolts southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 4.7 quake jolts southeast Taiwan
2019/08/31 16:29
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude strikes Hualien, Taiwan
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude strikes Hualien, Taiwan
2019/08/18 12:24