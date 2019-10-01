Magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolts Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.2 earthquake rocked Kaohsiung, Taiwan at 2:42 a.m. this morning (Oct. 1), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 43.2 kilometers northeast of Kaohsiung City Hall at a shallow depth of 12.6 kilometers, based on CWB data.

The quake’s intensity, which gauges the actual effect of the tremor, registered a 3 in Pingtung County, a 2 in Kaohsiung City and Tainan City, and a 1 in Chiayi County, Chiayi City, Taitung County, Yunlin County, and Hualien County.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported from the quake at the time of publication.



CWB map of today's quake.