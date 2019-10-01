  1. Home
Peru president, legislators clash as polemical vote proceeds

By  Associated Press
2019/10/01 03:57
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Lawmakers in Peru are pushing forward a vote to select an almost-full slate of new magistrates to the Constitutional Tribunal despite President Martín Vizcarra's warning the move threatens his fight against corruption and that he'll dissolve the opposition-controlled legislature.

Legislators began selecting magistrates Monday in the latest clash between congress and the president. The court is set to decide on a number of important cases in the months ahead, including a request to free Keiko Fujimori, the ex-first daughter whose party controls congress.

The vote was halted shortly after starting amid uproar in the legislature.

The president has demanded legislators instead consider rules he is proposing on selecting magistrates.

Vizcarra has the right to dissolve congress if two such votes of confidence are rejected, one of which already took place.