BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2019/10/01 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Oct 2442 Down 48
Dec 2456 Down 35
Dec 2489 2494 2440 2442 Down 48
Mar 2486 2500 2455 2456 Down 35
May 2481 2490 2449 2451 Down 29
Jul 2448 2468 2430 2432 Down 25
Sep 2426 2444 2409 2412 Down 23
Dec 2392 2407 2376 2377 Down 24
Mar 2380 2394 2365 2365 Down 23
May 2380 2391 2364 2364 Down 23
Jul 2393 2393 2366 2366 Down 25