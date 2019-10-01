BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Oct
|2442
|Down
|48
|Dec
|2456
|Down
|35
|Dec
|2489
|2494
|2440
|2442
|Down
|48
|Mar
|2486
|2500
|2455
|2456
|Down
|35
|May
|2481
|2490
|2449
|2451
|Down
|29
|Jul
|2448
|2468
|2430
|2432
|Down
|25
|Sep
|2426
|2444
|2409
|2412
|Down
|23
|Dec
|2392
|2407
|2376
|2377
|Down
|24
|Mar
|2380
|2394
|2365
|2365
|Down
|23
|May
|2380
|2391
|2364
|2364
|Down
|23
|Jul
|2393
|2393
|2366
|2366
|Down
|25