BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2019/10/01 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Oct 259.60 259.60 256.00 256.45 Down 1.85
Nov 259.50 260.55 256.80 257.20 Down 1.85
Dec 259.80 261.85 257.25 257.85 Down 1.90
Jan 258.45 Down 1.90
Feb 258.85 Down 1.90
Mar 261.25 262.60 258.35 258.95 Down 1.85
Apr 259.40 Down 1.85
May 262.95 263.10 259.05 259.70 Down 1.75
Jun 260.20 Down 1.75
Jul 263.75 263.75 260.25 260.40 Down 1.80
Aug 260.90 Down 1.80
Sep 262.95 262.95 261.15 261.15 Down 1.80
Oct 261.70 Down 1.80
Nov 262.05 Down 1.90
Dec 264.05 264.05 262.20 262.20 Down 1.85
Jan 262.75 Down 1.80
Feb 263.15 Down 1.80
Mar 263.10 Down 1.85
Apr 263.15 Down 1.85
May 263.70 Down 1.85
Jun 263.95 Down 1.85
Jul 264.10 Down 1.85
Aug 264.25 Down 1.85
Sep 264.40 Down 1.85
Dec 264.80 Down 1.85
Mar 265.10 Down 1.85
May 265.15 Down 1.85
Jul 265.30 Down 1.85
Sep 265.35 Down 1.85
Dec 265.40 Down 1.85
Mar 265.50 Down 1.85
May 265.55 Down 1.85
Jul 265.60 Down 1.85
Sep 265.65 Down 1.85
Dec 265.70 Down 1.85
Mar 265.75 Down 1.85
May 265.80 Down 1.85
Jul 265.85 Down 1.85
Sep 265.90 Down 1.85