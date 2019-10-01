New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Oct
|259.60
|259.60
|256.00
|256.45 Down 1.85
|Nov
|259.50
|260.55
|256.80
|257.20 Down 1.85
|Dec
|259.80
|261.85
|257.25
|257.85 Down 1.90
|Jan
|258.45 Down 1.90
|Feb
|258.85 Down 1.90
|Mar
|261.25
|262.60
|258.35
|258.95 Down 1.85
|Apr
|259.40 Down 1.85
|May
|262.95
|263.10
|259.05
|259.70 Down 1.75
|Jun
|260.20 Down 1.75
|Jul
|263.75
|263.75
|260.25
|260.40 Down 1.80
|Aug
|260.90 Down 1.80
|Sep
|262.95
|262.95
|261.15
|261.15 Down 1.80
|Oct
|261.70 Down 1.80
|Nov
|262.05 Down 1.90
|Dec
|264.05
|264.05
|262.20
|262.20 Down 1.85
|Jan
|262.75 Down 1.80
|Feb
|263.15 Down 1.80
|Mar
|263.10 Down 1.85
|Apr
|263.15 Down 1.85
|May
|263.70 Down 1.85
|Jun
|263.95 Down 1.85
|Jul
|264.10 Down 1.85
|Aug
|264.25 Down 1.85
|Sep
|264.40 Down 1.85
|Dec
|264.80 Down 1.85
|Mar
|265.10 Down 1.85
|May
|265.15 Down 1.85
|Jul
|265.30 Down 1.85
|Sep
|265.35 Down 1.85
|Dec
|265.40 Down 1.85
|Mar
|265.50 Down 1.85
|May
|265.55 Down 1.85
|Jul
|265.60 Down 1.85
|Sep
|265.65 Down 1.85
|Dec
|265.70 Down 1.85
|Mar
|265.75 Down 1.85
|May
|265.80 Down 1.85
|Jul
|265.85 Down 1.85
|Sep
|265.90 Down 1.85