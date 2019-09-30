All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Boston 0 0 .000 — Brooklyn 0 0 .000 — New York 0 0 .000 — Philadelphia 0 0 .000 — Toronto 0 0 .000 — Southeast Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 0 0 .000 — Charlotte 0 0 .000 — Miami 0 0 .000 — Orlando 0 0 .000 — Washington 0 0 .000 — Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 0 0 .000 — Cleveland 0 0 .000 — Detroit 0 0 .000 — Indiana 0 0 .000 — Milwaukee 0 0 .000 — WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Dallas 0 0 .000 — Houston 0 0 .000 — Memphis 0 0 .000 — New Orleans 0 0 .000 — San Antonio 0 0 .000 — Northwest Division W L Pct GB Denver 0 0 .000 — Minnesota 0 0 .000 — Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 — Portland 0 0 .000 — Utah 0 0 .000 — Pacific Division W L Pct GB Golden State 0 0 .000 — L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 — L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000 — Phoenix 0 0 .000 — Sacramento 0 0 .000 —

___

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled.

Monday's Games

Shanghai Sharks at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

Houston vs. L.A. Clippers at Honolulu, Hawaii, 1 a.m.

Indiana vs. Sacramento at Mumbai, 9:30 a.m.

Franca Franca at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Sacramento vs. Indiana at Mumbai, 9:30 a.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 8 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Adelaide 36ers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Maccabi Haifa at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Boston, 6 p.m.

Shanghai Sharks vs. L.A. Clippers at Honolulu, Hawaii, 7 p.m.