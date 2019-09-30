All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|x-New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|y-Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|x-Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|y-Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|y-Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|y-Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|x-St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|x-Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
___
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3
Texas 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
Kansas City 5, Minnesota 4
Washington 8, Cleveland 2
Seattle 3, Oakland 1
Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 3
Boston 5, Baltimore 4
Houston 8, L.A. Angels 5
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 8:09 p.m.
St. Louis 9, Chicago Cubs 0
Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1
Miami 4, Philadelphia 3
Washington 8, Cleveland 2
Arizona 1, San Diego 0
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 0
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 6, 11 innings
Colorado 4, Milwaukee 3, 13 innings