LESBOS, Greece (AP) — Greece's conservative government is expected to accelerate efforts to move thousands of refugees and migrants from its eastern islands to the mainland following a deadly fire at the country's largest camp on the island of Lesbos.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a cabinet meeting Monday, a day after a fire at the Moria refugee camp on left Lesbos one woman dead and 17 injured. More than 12,000 people are housed in the camp and around its perimeter. That is four times the site's capacity.

Government officials have already announced their intention to expand a mainland network of camps, speed up asylum reviews and restart summary deportations to Turkey for asylum seekers whose claims have been rejected.