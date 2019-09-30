NEW DELHI (AP) — Heavy rains have killed more than 100 people in central Uttar Pradesh and Bihar states over the past three days, Indian officials say, as floodwaters submerged major cities, bringing them to a grinding halt.

Officials in Uttar Pradesh say that at least 79 people have died in the state since Friday after it witnessed a heavy spell of retreating monsoon rains, flooding many areas.

In neighboring Bihar, the death toll from the latest bout of rain mounted to 25.

India's monsoon season, which accounts for almost 75% of the country's annual rainfall, begins in June and starts to retreat by early September, but heavy to very heavy rainfall has continued across parts of the country this year, triggering floods in many low-lying areas.