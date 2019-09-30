KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — The Pakistani city of Karachi is finally ending its 10-year wait to host a one-day international as Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the second ODI on Monday.

Unseasonal rain in the southern port city washed out the first ODI on Friday and forced the Pakistan Cricket Board to reschedule the second ODI for Monday instead of Sunday. The third and final match will be played at the same venue on Wednesday.

The ODI series will be followed by three Twenty20s at Lahore from Oct. 5-9.

It is the first time since Sri Lanka's team bus was attacked in Lahore in 2009 that a foreign team is conducting a two-week tour of Pakistan.

Major teams have avoided the country since the ambush that killed eight people and injured several players.

Some of the top Sri Lanka players have pulled out of the tour due to security concerns.

Captain Lahiru Thirimanne said at the toss it's "an opportunity for youngsters to showcase their talent."

Pakistan included all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed, who will be playing his first ODI in four years.

___

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne (captain), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports