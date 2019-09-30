  1. Home
Typhoon Mitag entering most intense phase in Taiwan tonight

N. Taiwan to be battered by Typhoon Mitag from 6 pm Monday to 12 am Tuesday

  407
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/30 17:59
NOAA satellite image.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) predicts that Taiwan will feel the most intense effects of Typhoon Mitag this evening (Sept. 30).

CWB division chief Lo Ya-yin (羅雅尹) said that Mitag's periphery has entered parts of eastern and southeastern Taiwan and is continuing to move northwest. Lp pointed out that from 6 p.m. to midnight, Taiwan will feel the greatest impact of Typhoon Mitag.

Lo said Mitag will maintain the strength of a mid-level typhoon when it's periphery strikes Taiwan and will not weaken until it shifts into the waters off the coast of northern Taiwan. Lo predicted that northern Taiwan will bear the brunt of Mitag's wind and rain for the next six hours.

According to the latest data from the CWB, Mitag was situated 210 kilometers southeast of Yilan and was moving at a speed of 25 kilometers per hour (kph). The typhoon has a radius of 180 kilometers and is packing maximum sustained winds of 126 kph with gusts of up to 162 kph.
typhoon
Typhoon Mitag
Typhoon forecast

