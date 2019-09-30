TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Transportation Bureau of Taichung City Government on Monday (Sept. 30) resubmitted to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) the feasibility report for a project to extend Taichung MRT’s Green Line to Dakeng and Changhua, according to a city transportation bureau press release.

The transportation bureau said it first submitted the project feasibility report to the MOTC in May. However, the report was returned with several recommendations for project improvements.

Bureau director-general Yeh Chao-fu (葉昭甫) said the city will strive to get the project approved in one go. It will then immediately start construction to provide more convenient transportation services to citizens.

According to the press release, the Taichung MRT Green Line extensions to Dakeng and Changhua will be, respectively, 2.49 kilometers and 5.33 kilometers in length, and there will six stations along the two extensions. The revised cost for the project is NT$24,844 billion (about US$801 million), of which NT$14.48 billion will come from the central government, NT$6.97 billion from the city government, and NT$3.39 billion from Changhua County Government.

Yeh added that one of the MRT Green Line extensions connects the fast-developing High Speed Rail (HSR) Taichung Station area with northern Changhua. The other extension connects the city’s most populous Beitun District with Dakeng Scenic Area, the most well-liked hiking destination in the city.

The original Taichung MRT Green Line is 16.71 kilometers long and has 18 stations, connecting Beitun Depot with the HSR Taichung Station.