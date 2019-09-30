TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Typhoon Mitag bears down on northern Taiwan, 115 flights have been canceled at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport for this evening (Sept. 30).

Taoyuan International Airport Corporation (TIAC) said that according to data provided by airlines, 115 passenger and eight cargo flights originally scheduled until 11 p.m. tonight have been canceled. The passenger flight cancelations include 60 outbound flights and 55 inbound flights, while the cargo cancelations include three outbound and five inbound flights.

In order to cope with potentially strong winds and heavy rains caused by the typhoon, the company has deployed sandbags at areas prone to flooding, such as parking lots and underpass entrances, and floodgates have been inspected. Drains have been cleared and pumps, excavators, and generators are at the ready.

The TIAC suggests that passengers first confirm the latest status of their flights with airlines before venturing out. It also recommends that passengers determine whether the mass transit systems they plan on taking to the airport are operating normally to ensure their timely arrival.

Those wishing to check the status of their flight can check the Taoyuan International Airport's official website.