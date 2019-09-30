Mandarin Oriental, Taipei welcomes Chef de Cuisine of La Leggenda dei Frati, a Michelin one-star restaurant in Florence, Italy, as well as the restaurant’s Pastry Chef Gabriele Vannucci, to showcase an extraordinary six-hands gastronomic feast together with Chef de Cuisine of Bencotto, Iacopo Frassi. The three talented chefs are from the famous gastronomic region of Tuscany. They will collaborate to prepare a unique dining experience that celebrates the flavours of their hometown. Five-course set lunch with one welcome drink, available from 26 to 29 September, is priced at TWD 3,500+10% per person. Eight-course set dinner with one welcome drink, available from now to 28 September, is priced at TWD 5,500+10% per person.

Like all Italians, the Toscanini take their food very seriously. Chef Filippo developed his skills of subtle invention whilst working in some of Italy’s finest kitchens, including the famed Albergaccio di Castellina in Chianti and Arnolfo in Siena.

After years of experience in famous restaurants, with his wife, Ombretta Giovannini, Chef Filippo opened the restaurant, La Leggenda dei Frati, in Siena, Tuscany in 2002, which soon became famous for its culinary creations. In 2006, Chef Filippo was among the first young Italian chefs to join JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs Italia.

Chef Filippo’s restaurant, La Leggenda dei Frati, reopened in Bardini Museum located in the historical centre of Florence in 2015. The terrace of the restaurant overlooks a breathtaking view of the city of Florence. La Leggenda dei Frati has been awarded one Michelin star for three consecutive years starting from 2017. According to Chef Filippo, his cooking philosophy is innovative but connected to the territory, elegant regarding plating but satisfying for the palate. Therefore, Chef Filippo is committed to creating appealing and flavoursome dishes with what nature offers. Inspired by the constant changing of the seasons, Chef Filippo’s culinary style is modern, intuitive, marrying unlikely ingredients into creative transformations. At La Leggenda dei Frati, all dishes are prepared ad hoc with fresh products according to their availability on the market, the season and the inspiration of the moment. In this way, every visit to the restaurant will be a unique experience for diners.

On the other hand, Pastry Chef of La Leggenda dei Frati, Gabriele, has an extensive culinary background of working at various restaurants around the globe. He used to work with Chef Iacopo at Michelin two-star restaurant, Piccolo Principe, in Viareggio in 2015. Committed to delivering authentic Italian pastries, Chef Gabriele will bring guests a taste of happiness and enthusiasm of the unique terroir of Tuscany.

Skilfully creative and talented, Chef de Cuisine of Bencotto, Iacopo Frassi, brings to the kitchen contemporary culinary skills and innovative cooking methods that are full of delightful taste sensations.

From now to 29 September, the three top-rated gourmet chefs will demonstrate their gastronomical innovations and culinary passion to diners of Taipei at Bencotto for an extraordinary epicurean experience.