|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|6
|4
|0
|2
|10
|22
|13
|Montreal
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|21
|18
|Toronto
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|25
|15
|Detroit
|9
|3
|3
|3
|9
|23
|28
|Buffalo
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|18
|19
|Ottawa
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|20
|20
|Florida
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|25
|23
|Tampa Bay
|7
|2
|3
|2
|6
|14
|20
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|23
|14
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|21
|17
|New Jersey
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|20
|17
|Pittsburgh
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|17
|17
|Columbus
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|14
|17
|Carolina
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|11
|12
|Philadelphia
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|12
|16
|N.Y. Rangers
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|13
|18
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|18
|11
|Dallas
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|11
|16
|St. Louis
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|19
|18
|Minnesota
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|14
|18
|Winnipeg
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|19
|19
|Chicago
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|13
|26
|Colorado
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|14
|18
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|25
|13
|Anaheim
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|15
|12
|Los Angeles
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|19
|18
|Calgary
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|21
|26
|Arizona
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|21
|19
|Vancouver
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|31
|30
|Edmonton
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|20
|22
|San Jose
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|14
|23
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Saturday's Games
Boston 8, Chicago 2
Buffalo 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO
Dallas 4, Colorado 3, SO
N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Montreal 4, Ottawa 3, OT
Toronto 5, Detroit 0
Florida 1, Tampa Bay 0, SO
Calgary 3, Edmonton 2
Anaheim 2, Arizona 1
|Sunday's Games
Chicago 3, Eisbaren 1
Washington 4, Carolina 3
Winnipeg 5, Minnesota 4, OT
Vegas 5, San Jose 1
St. Louis at Columbus, ccd.