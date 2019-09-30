TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (THSR) has announced that its operations will remain normal throughout Monday (Sept. 30).

The THSR says that based on the Central Weather Bureau’s (CWB) data, Typhoon Mitag will have limited impact on its operations, and therefore all the trains will stick to their original schedules on Monday.

The company adds that to ensure safety during the typhoon period, the trains may slow down when winds and rain reach the restriction standard.

As the projected path of typhoon Mitag can still change, the company says it will continue to monitor the typhoon and collect relevant information in order to plan the operation mode for tomorrow, which it says will be announced before 8 p.m. on Monday night.

According to media reports, during the typhoon warning period, passengers can get a total refund for their tickets.