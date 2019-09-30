TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Five people were arrested by Taiwan’s Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) earlier in September for illegally smuggling contraband e-cigarettes and related products into Taiwan, the CIB announced on Monday (Sept. 30).

The arrests happened on Sept. 19 in Taichung City after an investigation into a man surnamed Jiang (江), which began back in April. In the raid on the black market e-cigarette operation, authorities seized 7057 canisters of nicotine and various products valued at over NT$20 million (US$645,000).

According to a CNA report, the group developed a method to smuggle nicotine-containing products into the country and to re-purpose the nicotine for use in e-cigarettes, which were smuggled in separately. A task force was formed in April involved officers from the CIB, the Taichung Police, as well as officials from the Food and Drug Safety Office of Taichung City (台中市食品藥物安全處).

The group involved in the operation was reportedly importing contraband from both China and the United States. They had developed a sophisticated operation, mixing their own flavors and pigments, and branding their products with the name “Tea Road” (茶道).



Flavored e-cigarette cartridges (CNA photo)