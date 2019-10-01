TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tens of thousands of Taiwanese took to the streets in Taipei on Sunday (Sept. 28) to march in solidarity with Hong Kong, where protesters have entered the 17th week of protests against encroachment on their freedoms by China and its puppet government in the semi-autonomous city.



The protest, the "929 Taiwan Hong Kong Grand Parade - Support Hong Kong, Fight Against Totalitarianism," was organized by some 20 civic organizations and student activist groups and saw the participation of up to 100,000 people, according to organizers. Taiwanese citizens of every age and background gathered on Jinan Road near the Legislative Yuan on Sunday afternoon, their numbers increased by many Hong Kong expats living in the city.



Marchers setting out from Legislative Yuan Sunday afternoon.

Speakers gave impassioned speeches to stir the crowd, with slogans such as "Five demands, not one less!" in Mandarin and "Stand with Hong Kong! Fight for Freedom!" in English heard throughout the day's march. Some Cantonese rallying cries from Hong Kong expats and students could also be heard, along with "Glory to Hong Kong," a hymn which has become an anthem for the pro-democracy movement, filled the air.

At approximately 4:00 p.m. the marchers set out, winding their way west on a circular path through Wanhua District's popular Ximending neighborhood and back again. The mass of people paused only briefly along the route as Taipei police waved traffic through intersections.



Demonstrators carrying flags of US, Taiwan, World Taiwanese Congress (independence movement), and colonial Hong Kong.

In addition to citizen participants, along with their families and friends, student associations such as the National Students' Union and the Hong Kong Outlanders were out in full force. The march also saw the participation of political parties ranging from the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party to the staunchly pro-independence Free Taiwan Party.



Demonstrators with iconic hardhats, black clothing worn by protesters in Hong Kong.



Demonstrators displaying portable "Lennon Wall" in Ximending.